|
|
|
FERRIS John Jennifer would like to say a big thank you to her special friends who were there through John's illness; Sandra & David, Sandra & John, Malcolm & Sylvia, Max, Mary, Denise & Mick and Leah & Rob.
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd for the funeral arrangements (The Best),
Vicar Rod Prince for a beautiful service & private burial with friends gathered around and last but not least Joyce
for the first class buffet.
It was a special day for
John James Ferris.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 7, 2019
Read More