KEY Joan
(formerly Needham) On 16th October 2019, peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 87 years.
Widow of the late Roy Key,
much loved mother of Keith and Janet,
stepmother of Jill, dear Nanna of
Rachael, Lindsey and Amy-Beth and great-Nanna of Summer Shanti.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday 8th November at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinsons UK.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper, DE56 1UR.
Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019