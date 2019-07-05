|
JOHNSON Joan Passed away on 17th June 2019 at Gernon Manor Care Home, Bakewell,
aged 93 years, of Darley Dale.
A much loved mum, mum in law, gran, great gran and sister.
Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium on Monday 15th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
The family would appreciate bright colours to be worn rather than black. Thank you
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019