|
|
|
HARDY Joan
(née Millward) On 16th June 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 87 years, of Two Dales,
previously Wensley.
Beloved wife of the late Bill and a
much loved mum and grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium
on Monday 8th July at 11.30am.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for the Matlock Hospitals League of Friends and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 28, 2019