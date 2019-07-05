|
|
|
BROWN Joan Lesley and Caroline wish to thank everyone for their support and messages of sympathy, and donations to Carsington Church and Treetops Hospice Care.
Many thanks to all those who made it possible for Mum to stay at home, including the staff of Ken's, Paynes, Daisy Chain Home Care and Sally King.
Thanks also to the Hannage Brook Medical Centre, the District Nursing Service and the 111 doctors and nurses.
To Carsington Church, the Wirksworth Team Ministry, Rev'd Canon Robert Caney, Alison Richards and the Miner's Arms for making the day special.
Particular thanks to Roger Jepson and Rev'd Carla Vicêncio Prior
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019