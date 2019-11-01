Home

Jeanette Curzon

Jeanette Curzon Notice
Curzon Jeanette Mary Passed away peacefully
on 18th October 2019, surrounded by her family at the Coach House Nursing Home, Milford, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Philip, much loved and loving mother of Ricky, Bella and Philip, dear grandma and nana to Jadan, Ashton, James, Daniel, Amber and Ruby, mother in law to David and Donna, much loved sister of Terry, John, Tony and Julie.
Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Middleton on Tuesday 5th November
at 11.00am prior to interment at Middleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations for D.L.R.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
