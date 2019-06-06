Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:15
Seven Hills Crematorium
Ipswich
GREGORY
Jean
Formerly of Bolehill and Wirksworth, passed away peacefully in Ipswich on 19th May 2019.

Wife to Jim for 65 years. Much loved mother of Eilleen and Pauline.
Will be missed by all the family.

Funeral service to be held in Ipswich on Tuesday June 11th at 11:15 am at Seven Hills Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be made payable to Age UK or St Elizabeth Hospice and sent c/o the East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 364 Foxhall Road, Ipswich, IP3 8JE.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 6, 2019
