|
|
|
CHADFIELD James Victor Mike, Sheila and Family
would like to thank relatives and friends for the cards, kind thoughts and the beautiful flowers received by them and May after the sad loss of Jim.
Special thanks to Jackie and Staff
at Thomas Ryde for the excellent arrangements and to Rev David Truby for a comforting service at
the Church and Crematorium.
Thanks to Margaret at the Nags
for the excellent refreshments.
Thanks to Ashbourne Care Lodge for the attention Jim received in his time in their care and also the Hannage Brook Medical Centre and Ashbourne Medical Centre.
Donations in memory of Jim raised £275 for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019