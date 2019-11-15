Home

Chadfield James Victor (Jim) Aged 91 years from Wirksworth, passed away on 1st November 2019 at Ashbourne Lodge Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy, dear father of Mike, father in law of Sheila and dearly loved companion
of May.
Jim will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday 19th November at 2pm prior to cremation at Markeaton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent for Cancer Research UK c/o Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper. DE56 1AY.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
