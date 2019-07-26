|
|
|
KELLY Irene Formerly Jackson passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Royal Derby Hospital on 8th July 2019,
aged 91 years.
A much loved and sadly missed mum, grandma, great grandma and sister. Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday 30th July at 11.00am,
followed by cremation at
Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations for Derbyshire Blood Bikes may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 26, 2019