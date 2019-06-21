|
BEESON Ian On 8th June 2019 at
Ashgate Hospice,
aged 84 years, of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Sue and Lynda, grandad
of Laura, Rachel and Charlotte and
great grandad of Millie and Arthur.
Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium on Monday 24th June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donation if desired for Ashgate Hospice may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 21, 2019
