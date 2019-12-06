|
CHAMBERS Henry Morrison "Harry" Peacefully at home on
26th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
A dearly loved and sadly missed
Husband, Dad and Grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and
Crematorium on Friday 13th December
at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Harry for the
Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity (Peritoneal Dialysis Department 21096) may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House,
Coldwell Street, Wirksworth,
DE4 4FB. Tel - 01629 822113
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019