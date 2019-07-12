Home

NOTON Gweneth Molly
(Gwen) Passed away peacefully at home on 30th June 2019 after a long and bravely fought illness, aged 86 years.
Much loved mum of Paul and Mark,
a devoted and loving grandma,
mother in law, sister, sister in law, auntie and great friend to so many. Funeral service to be held at St James Church, Bonsall on Tuesday 16th July at 11.00am followed by burial in Bonsall Cemetery for Gwen to be reunited with her beloved late husband Noel.
Family flowers only please, donations for Hannage Brook Medical Centre may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 12, 2019
