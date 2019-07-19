|
|
|
Rennie Graham Aged 68 years, passed away on
10th July 2019, at his home in Wirksworth, with his family at his side.
Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, much loved dad of Tullis, Alexander and Elliott, loved grumpy G to Herbie and beloved brother of Keith, Helen, Douglas and the late Sandy.
Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Wirksworth at 11am on Saturday 20th July.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given to
St Mary's PCC and
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son,
Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 19, 2019