WOOD Glenys Muriel On 19th May 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years of
Matlock Green. Beloved wife of Roy, much loved mum of Simon and
the late Gary, mother-in-law of Julie and grandmother of Alex, Rebecca
and Abigail. Funeral Service to be held at St. Giles Church, Matlock on
Thursday 13th June at 2.00pm prior to cremation at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 31, 2019
