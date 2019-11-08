|
|
|
Oldfield Glenda Janine Died peacefully at home in Belper on 25th October after
a long illness, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Mick, loving mum of Andrew, Sally, Louise, Philip and the
late Bob, mum-in-law of Christina, Dave, Sam, Adam and Jo and nana
of Oliver, Clara, Nathan, Beccy, Lily, Hetty, Thomas and Holly.
Funeral service to be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 1pm followed by refreshments at The Lion Hotel, Belper.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association may be sent to Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1AY.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019