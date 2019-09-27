|
HARRIS Freda Peacefully at her home in Matlock on 19th September 2019, aged 97 years.
Much loved wife of the late George, mum of Rowland and Wendy, nana to Penny, Paula, Amelia and Edward and great nana of Dylan and Jasmine.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saint's Church, Matlock Bank on Tuesday 1st October at 12.30pm prior to interment at Darley Dale Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Ashgate Hospice, Helen's Trust and Marie Curie may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019