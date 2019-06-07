|
BRADSHAW Esme Passed away peacefully on 26th May 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77 years, of Matlock.
A much loved mum, mum in law, grandma and great grandma who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Darley Dale Methodist Church on Thursday 13th June at 11.00am prior to interment in Darley Dale Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place. Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 7, 2019
