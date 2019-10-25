Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
South Darley
Eileen Bartram Notice
Bartram Eileen Mary On 9th October 2019, Eileen, of Darley Dale passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90 years.
Beloved daughter of the late
John Charles & Alice Bartram
and a dear cousin of Peter.
Funeral Service at St. Mary's
Church, South Darley on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 11.00am
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please and
donations for St. Mary's Church,
South Darley maybe sent to
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
