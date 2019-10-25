|
|
|
Bartram Eileen Mary On 9th October 2019, Eileen, of Darley Dale passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90 years.
Beloved daughter of the late
John Charles & Alice Bartram
and a dear cousin of Peter.
Funeral Service at St. Mary's
Church, South Darley on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 11.00am
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please and
donations for St. Mary's Church,
South Darley maybe sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU Tel: 01629 582470
www.greatorexfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019