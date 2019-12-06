Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:45
Wellspring Church
Wirksworth
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Millward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Millward

Notice Condolences

Douglas Millward Notice
MILLWARD Douglas Harry On 16th November 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88 years, of Wirksworth.
Beloved partner of the late Marion
and a much loved step father, father, grandpa and brother.
Funeral service to be held at Wellspring Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 11th December at 10.45am prior to committal at Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for The Royal British Legion, Wirksworth Branch and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -