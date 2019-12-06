|
MILLWARD Douglas Harry On 16th November 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 88 years, of Wirksworth.
Beloved partner of the late Marion
and a much loved step father, father, grandpa and brother.
Funeral service to be held at Wellspring Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 11th December at 10.45am prior to committal at Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for The Royal British Legion, Wirksworth Branch and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019