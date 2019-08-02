Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Mellor

Notice Condolences

Doris Mellor Notice
Mellor Doris Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at Lilybank Hamlet Care Home, Matlock, aged 99 years.
Wife of the late Norman,
stepmother to Norma and Paula,
and a grandma and great-grandma.
Doris will be sadly missed by her
loving family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at
St. Giles Church, Matlock, on
Friday 9th August at 12.00 noon
followed by a committal at
Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made to RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Branch and may be given at the service or sent care of Wathall's.
Tel. 01332 752377.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.