Mellor Doris Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at Lilybank Hamlet Care Home, Matlock, aged 99 years.
Wife of the late Norman,
stepmother to Norma and Paula,
and a grandma and great-grandma.
Doris will be sadly missed by her
loving family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at
St. Giles Church, Matlock, on
Friday 9th August at 12.00 noon
followed by a committal at
Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made to RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Branch and may be given at the service or sent care of Wathall's.
Tel. 01332 752377.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019