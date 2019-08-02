|
|
|
WHITWORTH Diane Muriel On 9th July 2019 at The Northern General Hospital, aged 77 years, of Cromford.
Cherished wife of the late Mike,
much loved mum of Abigail,
mum in law of Duncan and
granny of Imogen and Henry.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Cromford on Monday 12th August at 12 noon prior to interment in Steeple Arch Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Donations for Save the Children may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019