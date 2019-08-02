|
|
|
WILSON David Alan 12/08/1935 - 19/07/2019
Passed away peacefully at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 83 years.
Beloved father to Nicci, Ellie, Euan and Alan. Much-loved granddad of Ben, Lucy, Josh, Sam, Bryn, Isla, Georgia and Jess. He will be so deeply missed.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 7th August in Matlock, where David lived, at St Giles Parish Church at 1pm. This will be followed by committal in Sheffield, where he was from, at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 2.45pm. All are welcome at
either or both services.
All enquiries to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd. Tel: 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019