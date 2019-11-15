Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Matlock
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Barker

Notice Condolences

David Barker Notice
BARKER David Tindall Peacefully after a long illness on 24th October 2019 at
The Presentation Sisters Care Centre aged 80 years.
Former Mayor of Matlock and
local councillor, he will be sadly
missed by his many friends.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at All Saints' Church, Matlock on
Tuesday 19th November at 11:00am.
Donations in memory of David for the Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -