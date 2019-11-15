|
BARKER David Tindall Peacefully after a long illness on 24th October 2019 at
The Presentation Sisters Care Centre aged 80 years.
Former Mayor of Matlock and
local councillor, he will be sadly
missed by his many friends.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at All Saints' Church, Matlock on
Tuesday 19th November at 11:00am.
Donations in memory of David for the Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019