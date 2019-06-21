Home

Colin Fairweather

Notice Condolences

Colin Fairweather Notice
FAIRWEATHER Colin Passed peacefully away on 9th June 2019 at his home in Matlock Bath, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joy,
much loved dad of Theresa and Heather, father in law of Chris and Chris, loving grandad of Eleanor,
Sarah-Jane, Andy and Ali and
brother of Bruce.
Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.10am.
Family flowers only please, donations for The Cats Protection League may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 21, 2019
