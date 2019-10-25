Home

Claire Lambley

Notice Condolences

Claire Lambley Notice
Lambley Claire Grace Of Hackney Road, Matlock,
passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Donald Lambley, loving mother of Jennifer, Andrew, Heather and Jonathan,
also a loving grandmother to
11 grandchildren and
9 great grandchildren.
Former Derbyshire St John's Ambulance 'County Secretary',
retired in the 1980s.
Memorial service on 31st October
at 1pm at St Giles Church, Matlock.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Firs Parade, Matlock 01629 580076.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
