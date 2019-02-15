Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30
Wellspring Church
Wirksworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Marsh

Notice Condolences

Bryan Marsh Notice
MARSH Bryan Of Bolehill, Wirksworth, passed away
on 5th February 2019,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Janet and much loved dad of Bryan.
Funeral service to be held at
Wellspring Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 20th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Bryan would like to thank Dr Marval,
Dr Peers and all the staff at
Hannage Brook Medical Centre for their care and kindness given to his father.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.