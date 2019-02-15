|
MARSH Bryan Of Bolehill, Wirksworth, passed away
on 5th February 2019,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Janet and much loved dad of Bryan.
Funeral service to be held at
Wellspring Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 20th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Bryan would like to thank Dr Marval,
Dr Peers and all the staff at
Hannage Brook Medical Centre for their care and kindness given to his father.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019
