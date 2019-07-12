|
SHAKESPEARE Brian Thomas Of Cavendish Road, Matlock, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82 years.
Born at Hallfieldgate, near Higham and a resident of Matlock since 1961, Brian worked as an electrician for 33 years, taking early retirement due to a work injury. His interests included classic cars, standard vanguards, rallies, watching a wide variety of films and reminiscing of his days in National Service.
Brian leaves his wife of 56 years Maureen, daughters Sally and Emma.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 12th July 2019, Brimington Crematorium, at 4.10pm. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock 01629 580076
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 12, 2019