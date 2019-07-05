Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
14:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium
Swanwick
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
15:15
Matlock Town Football Club
Causeway Lane
Matlock
Brian Corder Notice
CORDER Brian V Former owner of
The Princess Victoria, Matlock Bath.
Suddenly and unexpectedly on
17th June 2019, aged 83, of Cromford.
Loving partner of Grace
and an adored father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
A brief committal service will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Thursday 11th July at 2.00pm.
At Brian's request this will be followed by a Celebration of his life which will be held at Matlock Town Football Club, Causeway Lane, Matlock at 3.15pm.
Donations are being invited for
Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Kindly wear bright colours to reflect Brian's personality.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019
