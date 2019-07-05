|
|
|
CORDER Brian V Former owner of
The Princess Victoria, Matlock Bath.
Suddenly and unexpectedly on
17th June 2019, aged 83, of Cromford.
Loving partner of Grace
and an adored father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
A brief committal service will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Thursday 11th July at 2.00pm.
At Brian's request this will be followed by a Celebration of his life which will be held at Matlock Town Football Club, Causeway Lane, Matlock at 3.15pm.
Donations are being invited for
Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Kindly wear bright colours to reflect Brian's personality.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 5, 2019