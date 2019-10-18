Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
14:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium
Swanwick
View Map
Brian Cauldwell Notice
CAULDWELL Brian Peacefully on 6th October 2019 at the Presentation Sisters Care Centre, aged
82 years.
Much loved husband of Joyce, loving father of Claire and Paul, David and Carmel, grandad of Jamie, Michael, Molly, Kian and Holly and a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Wednesday 23rd October at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Dementia UK &
The RSPCA and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019
