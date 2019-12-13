|
BREWER Brian The family of the late Brian Brewer would like to thank everyone who attended the service of remembrance and generously gave donations for
Ashgate Hospice in memory of
Brian amounting to £1,300.00.
Special thanks to those at Ashgate Hospice who treated Brian with care, dignity and respect in his final days and to Revd. Helen Penfold for her unfailing support and comforting service.
Grateful thanks to the congregation at Matlock Methodist Church who upheld Brian's family with their prayers and love; to the many friends who supported Brian during his illness and to Brian's work colleagues from DFS, Darley Dale for the beautiful floral tribute. Finally, thank you to Russell and staff at Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd for their professional and compassionate guidance and to Robert Young for the wonderful flowers.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019