Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30
Matlock Methodist & United Reformed Church
Brian Brewer Notice
BREWER Brian Ex Lieutenant of
Matlock Army Cadet Force and former employee
of DFS Furniture.
On 17th October 2019 at Ashgate Hospice, aged 76 years, of Matlock.
Loving husband of Sandra,
much loved dad of Julia and Catharine and grandad of Georgia, Oliver,
Sam, Thomas, Adam and Edie.
Friend to all and enemy to no one.
Funeral service to be held at Matlock Methodist & United Reformed Church on Wednesday 6th November at 10.30am prior to committal at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Ashgate Hospicecare
and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
