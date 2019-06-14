|
Keeling Betty Aged 90 years of Wirksworth,
and formerly of Idridgehay,
passed away on 26th May 2019.
The beloved wife of Sid and
a dearly loved mum, mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Monday 17th June.
Service at Markeaton Crematorium
at 11.20am in the Main Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Betty's memory are for
The Medical Assessment Unit
at the Royal Derby Hospital
(please make cheques payable
to Derby & Burton Hospital's Charity).
Enquiries to
W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 14, 2019
