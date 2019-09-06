|
|
|
SMITH Ann Of Beeley, peacefully at Ashgate Hospice, after a long illness on 28th August 2019 aged 67 years.
Loving wife of David, much loved
mum of Cheryl, Justin and Daniel and adored nanna and great-grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on
Friday 13th September at 1.50pm.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for Ashgate Hospice may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 6, 2019