Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
13:00
St Helen's Church Darley Dale
Resources
More Obituaries for Alwyn Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alwyn Wheeler

Notice Condolences

Alwyn Wheeler Notice
WHEELER Alwyn
"Gwen" Of Darley Dale passed away after a short illness on
20th September 2019 aged 95 years.
Loving wife of the late Ron and a
much loved and sadly missed mum,
nan and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Helen's Church Darley Dale
on Monday 14th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations
in memory of Gwen will be for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU. tel - 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.