|
|
|
WHEELER Alwyn
"Gwen" Of Darley Dale passed away after a short illness on
20th September 2019 aged 95 years.
Loving wife of the late Ron and a
much loved and sadly missed mum,
nan and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Helen's Church Darley Dale
on Monday 14th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please; donations
in memory of Gwen will be for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU. tel - 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019