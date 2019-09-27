Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
15:00
All Saints Church Elton
Alice Twigg Notice
TWIGG Alice Of Elton passed away at Masson House Care Home
on 16th September 2019
aged 87 years. Loving wife
of the late Graham, much loved
mum of Ray and Les and adored grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Elton on
Wednesday 2nd October at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Save the Children and Elton Church may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019
