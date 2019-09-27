|
|
|
TWIGG Alice Of Elton passed away at Masson House Care Home
on 16th September 2019
aged 87 years. Loving wife
of the late Graham, much loved
mum of Ray and Les and adored grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Elton on
Wednesday 2nd October at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Save the Children and Elton Church may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019