KNIGHTON Alan On 15th June 2019 Alan passed away peacefully at home, aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Hilary, loving dad of Colin and Karen, dearly loved grandad of Nathan, Harry and Ruby and a dear brother of Joan.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Treetops Hospice and British Heart Foundation may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 28, 2019