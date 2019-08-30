|
|
|
GREGORY Alan Passed peacefully away on 9th August 2019,
aged 83 years,
of Wirksworth.
Much loved husband of the late Brenda, loving dad of Tina and Garry, Lisa and Mick, Dad-Dad of Tegan and a friend to many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday 9th September at 11.20am.
Donations in lieu of flowers will benefit both the Renal Unit and Dialysis Unit at The Royal Derby Hospital.
Cheques may be made payable to "Derby and Burton Hospital Charity" and sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019