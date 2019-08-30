Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:15
Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Gregory

Notice Condolences

Alan Gregory Notice
GREGORY Alan Passed peacefully away on 9th August 2019,
aged 83 years,
of Wirksworth.
Much loved husband of the late Brenda, loving dad of Tina and Garry, Lisa and Mick, Dad-Dad of Tegan and a friend to many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Markeaton Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday 9th September at 11.20am.
Donations in lieu of flowers will benefit both the Renal Unit and Dialysis Unit at The Royal Derby Hospital.
Cheques may be made payable to "Derby and Burton Hospital Charity" and sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.