William Scott Notice
Scott William Albert
(Bill) Aged 91 years, formerly of Peacock and Binningtons.
Loving husband and soulmate to Joan,
much loved dad of Paul and Jonathan,
dear father in law of Liz and Janet,
amazing GranGran to Gemma and Amy, proud Great GranGran to
Florence and Anya, brother of Shirley and a very loyal friend.
A Service of Celebration for
Bill's life will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 12-00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to
The Market Rasen Surgery (for the purchase of special equipment)
may be left at the Crematorium or
sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
