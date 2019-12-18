|
|
|
Larder Wendy Aged 80 years of Market Rasen, peacefully passed away at
Waterloo House on
7th December, 2019.
Dearly loved mum of Michael, Sharon and mother-in-law of Jane and Ray. Cherished grandma of
Philippa and Harry.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Alford Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 12:00noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Hedgehog Care, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 18, 2019