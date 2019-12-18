Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Wendy Larder

Wendy Larder Notice
Larder Wendy Aged 80 years of Market Rasen, peacefully passed away at
Waterloo House on
7th December, 2019.
Dearly loved mum of Michael, Sharon and mother-in-law of Jane and Ray. Cherished grandma of
Philippa and Harry.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Alford Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 12:00noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Hedgehog Care, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
