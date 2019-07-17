|
|
|
Hyke Terry suddenly on holiday
on the 29th June 2019,
Terry aged 66 of Osgodby,
Market Rasen.
Much loved husband of Liz.
Dearly loved Dad of Steve and Graeme.
Cherished Grandad of Caity.
Father-in-law of Rachel.
Brother of Maurice.
Much loved Son-in-law,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Friend to many, greatly missed by all.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on at Tuesday
30th July at 12:40pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, made payable to BHF, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019