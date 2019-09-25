Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Teresa Sellars

Notice

Teresa Sellars Notice
Sellars Teresa
(nee Marshall) Malc, Ben, Jody, Linda and Roy would like to thank all of their
family and friends for their cards and messages of love and sympathy
for our loss of Teresa.
Your kindness has meant so much to all of us at this very difficult time. Thank
you also to Bill at J Marshall Funeral Directors, Market Rasen and Reverend
Teresa McLaughlin for the beautiful service and for all of their help and
support. We are also grateful for the many donations to Macmillan Cancer
Support, a charity that supported Teresa when she needed it most.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
