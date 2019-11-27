Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00
St John The Baptist Church
Lissington
Bierlein Steve Passed away peacefully after a short illness at his home in Lissington on
16th November 2019 aged 69 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved dad of Jason, Tracey, Karla and Helen, dear brother of Billy and Sandra, loving grandad, brother in law, father in law and friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration for his life will take place at St John The Baptist Church, Lissington on
Friday 6th December at 12-00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to St Barnabas Hospice may be left at the Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 27, 2019
