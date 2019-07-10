|
|
|
Watson Shirley Ann Passed away peacefully at
St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln on
1st July 2019, aged 62 years.
Loving daughter of Margaret.
Dearly loving wife of the late Trevor and a much loved mum of Sonia and Billy, Ryan and Jenny, Brad and Jody,
loving nana of Flora, Jemima, Harry, Emily, Lois and Lana and a dear sister of John, Philip and the late Graham.
Sister-in-law, auntie and friend
who will be sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration for
Shirley's life will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July at 1:10pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory made payable to
St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019