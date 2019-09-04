Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
St. Mary's Church
Welton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelagh Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelagh Chapman

Notice Condolences

Shelagh Chapman Notice
Chapman Shelagh Of Scothern passed away
on 1st September, 2019.
Much loved wife of Brian.
Dearly loved mum of
Sara and Christian.
Cherished nanny of Betsy and Olivia.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St. Mary's Church, Welton on Thursday 12th September at 2:30pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice and/or Marie Curie Cancer Care, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.