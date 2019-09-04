|
|
|
Chapman Shelagh Of Scothern passed away
on 1st September, 2019.
Much loved wife of Brian.
Dearly loved mum of
Sara and Christian.
Cherished nanny of Betsy and Olivia.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St. Mary's Church, Welton on Thursday 12th September at 2:30pm followed by private burial.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to St Barnabas Hospice and/or Marie Curie Cancer Care, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 4, 2019