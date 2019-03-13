Home

Sheila Thompson

Sheila Thompson Notice
Thompson Sheila May Aged 79 years of Glentham passed away on 19th February, 2019.
Much loved wife of Brian.
Dearly loved mum of Karen, Sarah and mother-in-law of David and Steve. Sister of John and a cherished granny of Andrew, Megan, Tommy and Ellie.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at St. Peter's Church, Glentham on Thursday 21st March at 11:30am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Parkinson's UK, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
