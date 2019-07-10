Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Thoresway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Jacklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Jacklin

Notice Condolences

Sheila Jacklin Notice
Jacklin Sheila Unexpectedly on the
23rd June 2019, Sheila of Thoresway, passed away peacefully aged 85 years.
Devoted mum to Keith and loving granny to Sam and Simon,
mother-in-law to Kathi,
sister to Mike and George.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life
will be held at St Mary's Church, Thoresway on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in Thoresway Church Yard.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers for
St Mary's Church, Thoresway may be
left at the church or sent to
J.W. Varlow & Son, 8A Chapel Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6UF
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.