|
|
|
Jacklin Sheila Unexpectedly on the
23rd June 2019, Sheila of Thoresway, passed away peacefully aged 85 years.
Devoted mum to Keith and loving granny to Sam and Simon,
mother-in-law to Kathi,
sister to Mike and George.
A service to celebrate Sheila's life
will be held at St Mary's Church, Thoresway on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in Thoresway Church Yard.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers for
St Mary's Church, Thoresway may be
left at the church or sent to
J.W. Varlow & Son, 8A Chapel Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6UF
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 10, 2019