FRAME Sheila Betty
(Bet) On 24th February 2019,
Bet, aged 88 years,
sadly passed away.
Beloved wife of the late George,
dear mother of Georgina,
Ian, Rebecca and the late Angela,
mother-in-law, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
A service will be held at
Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 25th March 2019 at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations
made payable to
"Macmillan Cancer Support"
may be sent direct to the
charity or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX.
Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
